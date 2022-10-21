"Black Adam" star and South Floridian, Noah Centineo shares what he appreciates the most from Miami

A new era in the DC universe has arrived. Born out of rage. "Black Adam" has been in the making for about 15 years. Dwayne The Rock Johnson stars as DC's Anti-Hero. The story follows Black Adam as he was given the powers of the gods.

But, after using the powers for vengeance, he was imprisoned nearly 5000 years. After his passing, Black Adam has now come back to save his planet from modern day heroes known as ,The Justice Society. One member of the team is Atom Smasher, who is played by South Florida's own Noah Centineo. When researching the character, he wanted to prove that the superhero can be a standalone powerhouse.

"He wants to prove himself and he really wants to put a stake in the ground and go "I'm my own person". You can feel that you can feel almost that nervousness or that excitement to prove himself. Yeah, you can tell that he's like really inexperienced and hasn't necessarily taken his powers out for a strong spin like this. All this to say, I like to think of it of Al (Rothstein) as a meta human who learns what it means to be a superhero throughout the course of blackout," says Centineo.

On the day of the junket, Noah could't resist himself in getting a South Florida staple, the Pub Sub (IYKYK). Aside, from the sub there's one more thing he misses the most from the Magic City.

"The pace of life here is slow. Maybe a little bit and it's not in a bad way. Like I mean that in the best way possible. I can actually relax when I come here. Which I still have a place here. And to be able to come back here, it just feels like I can actually relax so I guess it's not something I miss but something I appreciate," says Centineo.

Catch Noah in the "Black Adam" out now in South Florida theaters.