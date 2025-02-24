Black Culture’s Influence on Fashion: A Celebration of Style and Creativity

Fashion trends may change, but one thing remains constant—Black culture is at the forefront of setting them. Inside South Florida welcomed fashion influencer Sasha Williams to break down the impact of Black culture in fashion, highlight Black designers, and discuss the importance of supporting Black creatives in the industry.

From baggy jeans in the hip-hop era to the bold, embellished styles of today, Black culture has always shaped the fashion world. “We are the trendsetters,” Sasha emphasized. “Everything starts right here with Black women, Black men, and Black culture.”

Sasha showcased two stunning looks from Fumi The Label, an African designer known for vibrant colors, fur, and embellishments. The first look is a red statement dress featuring intricate detailing, while the second is a black fringe coat from the brand’s latest collection, paired with a Brandon Blackwood handbag—another must-know Black designer making waves in the industry.

“There are no rules in fashion,” Sasha said. “You do what makes you look good, feel good in, and what makes your personality stand out!”

Beyond fashion, Sasha is committed to uplifting Black influencers and designers, noting that Black influencers are often paid 35% less than their peers. “We are sometimes overlooked and underpaid… even though our content is just as creative—sometimes even better,” she shared.

Recently, Sasha hosted an influencer dinner, bringing together South Florida’s Black creatives to celebrate their impact. “It really warmed my heart,” she said. “It's so important to back each other up, because we are so much more powerful in numbers.”

For fashion tips, Amazon finds, and styling inspiration, follow Sasha at @SimplySashaFierce on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

With style, power, and community, Black culture continues to shape the fashion industry—one trend at a time.