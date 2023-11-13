Black Friday and Cyber Monday Tech Deals

Emmy Award-winning Consumer Tech Journalist, Jennifer Jolly, joined Inside South Florida to showcase her top picks for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. She kicked off the list by highlighting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and SmartTag2.

“Let's dive right in with Samsung Galaxy Z flip 5. This is that retro fab future proof, powerful thin, durable, foldable phone. You just fold it in half and check this out, tucks right into your pocket or into that teeny tiny purse that you're carrying around for the holidays,” says Jolly. “And when you fold it in half, you can capture photos, videos, interact with widgets, all right from that really cool screen. Snag their best Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials at Samsung.com, and while you're there, you might as well grab a little SmartTag2, heck grab four, five, a dozen of them, these protect all your devices, all the things, for just under $30 that make great stocking stuffers.” For more information, visit Samsung.com

Contemplating the Ring Video Doorbell and Indoor Camera bundle? Now is the chance to get it with a 50% discount during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday festivities.

“Both of these devices have motion detection and two-way talk so, you can see, here, and speak to people at your front door from really anywhere you just happen to be in the world,” says Jolly. “You can also see across entire rooms all at one glance with this brand-new indoor camera. Plus, starting November 13, the Ring Security Essentials Bundle is just $80 for Black Friday through Cyber Monday, you guys that is half price a 50% discount.”

For the younger ones on your gift list, consider Storypod’s screen-free interactive educational audio player.

“Children interact with the engaging character stories, games, music and more,” says Jolly. But you know what I love most, family and friends from really anywhere in the world can record a special message you can download an ad for your children makes for incredibly cherished memories captured forever. Just under $100.” For more information, visit Storypod.com

Stay safe against hackers and scammers ahead of the busy holiday shopping season with the Mcafee+ Advance Plan.

“It gives you comprehensive privacy identity and device protection,” says Jolly. “Even includes AI powered scam protection that detects and blocks AI message text message scams in real time taking one worry off your plate so that you have more time to just have fun during the holidays.” For more information, visit McAfee.com

For optimal savings and unbeatable deals, look no further than Slickdeals, your ultimate destination to discover the best bargains and money-saving offers.

“That's the community of 12 million smart shoppers who know the difference between a spectacular sale versus just a disappointing dupe,” says Jolly. “You can find deals on everything from toys to electronics at top retailers. And don't forget to set those deal alerts because the minute something meets your criteria you will be the first to know about it.” For more information, visit Slickdeals.com

