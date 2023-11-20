Black Friday Cruise Deals to Book this Holiday Season

Travel Expert and Cruise Critic Editor in Chief, Colleen McDaniel, joined Inside South Florida to share why the immersive itineraries offered by Norwegian Cruises Line make the perfect holiday gift and the exclusive Black Friday deals available for families to explore bucket list destinations.

“Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, is already offering its Black Friday deal so no need to wait. And if you book, you get 50% off all cruises,” says McDaniel. “Plus, they're pairing it with their ‘Free at Sea’ offer which includes up to six perks including free unlimited open bar, free Wi Fi, free companion, airfare, and more. Families can enjoy and explore bucket list destinations, like Europe. Norwegian Cruise Line for example offers some really immersive itineraries where you spend more time in port, so you have time to bond and really get to know a destination together.”

