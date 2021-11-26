Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Black Friday deals with Paul Zahn

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-26 11:12:22-05

Today is the busiest shopping day of the year and for the next three days, there will of a lot of great deals to be had. Entertaining expert, Paul Zahn, dropped in and with some great Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals to get some great gifts for those on your list.

Shoppers can save on everything over this weekend, including decoration. JC Penney has great collections of ornaments, table linens, and kitchen accessories to bring the spirit of the holiday right into your home. The store is also having a sale on men's fashion, including J. Ferrar and Stafford.

Prep your holiday bar or get a great gift for someone else with Licor 43 Carajillo and Mini Beer. Named after 43 different botanicals and ingredients, it's the most popular Spanish Liquor in the world. Enjoy a single malt scotch whiskey with Glenlivet Scotch. There are so many different types of spirits, including tequila. Enjoy a smooth holiday cocktail with Severo Tequila.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors