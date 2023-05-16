“Black Ink Crew Los Angeles” is back

Watch Now
“Black Ink Crew Los Angeles” Star and Enigma Tattoo Owner, Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson, joined Inside South Florida to share what fans have to look forward to this season.

“This season, you're really getting the takeover. People have not seen me on TV in this capacity in years. I have a business. I have a family,” say Jackson. “You’ll also get to meet all the artists in my shop and now get that introduction to Enigma Beverly Hills and everything that we have done. We have all those personalities. It's a whole lot packed into 10 episodes.”

“Black Ink Crew Los Angeles” airs Mondays at 9pm on VH1.

