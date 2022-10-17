Black Ink Crew New York returns for 10th season this fall

VH1’s Black Ink Crew New York premieres Oct. 18th 2022. Cast Members, Puma and Young Bae, joined Inside South Florida to share what viewers can look forward to in its landmark new season.

“As far as me being a mentor, you just see a different side of me because I'm very discipline when it comes to my skill set. One of my specialties is a cover up.

I also throw events for victims of abuse.”

After nine seasons the cast has grown in many different directions.

“Some of us have become parents. Some of us have been happy couples, and now they're single. Some people were friends and are not friends anymore,” says Puma. “It's many different levels to the whole situation. It's really kind of cool to see how much we've come from.”

Black Ink Crew Chicago airs on VH1 on Tuesdays at 8/7C.

