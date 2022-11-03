"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” debuts Lexus’ new electric vehicle, Lexus RZ 450 E

Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” debuted in 2018 and became a cultural icon. The movie’s second installment entitled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” featuring stars such as Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o will not be the only stars gracing the big screen. Lexus has partnered with Marvel Studios to debut its new electric vehicle, the Lexus RZ 450 E. Here is what Actress, Danai Gurira, and Host, Jasmine Simpkins, shared on Inside South Florida about their experiences.

“What I loved about it is that it is the future. It represents thinking beyond and taking care of the planet at the same time,” says Gurira. “That does feel like the Dora Milaje, and it does feel like the world of Wakanda.”

The Lexus RZ 450 E vehicle was fully equipped to help the film’s women warriors confidently avenge their enemies.

“As Lexus’ first global electric vehicle, the all new 2023 Lexus RZ 450 E embodies the unique Lexus vehicle design and driving experience made available through advanced electrified technology,” Simpkins. “The direct all-wheel drive system, the adoption of a new steering control, and available steer by wire system enables vehicle control that is true to the driver’s intention.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premieres in theaters November 11th, 2022.

For more information, visit Lexus.com

