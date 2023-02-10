Black women in fashion trends

Watch Now
Miami Blogger and Influencer, Sasha Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share her thoughts on black women in fashion and the current state of the fashion industry.

“Black women are embracing their curves more,” says Williams. “We're stepping outside of the box that a lot of black women have been put in for years.”

More brands are embracing size inclusivity in their designs.

“We are teaching our women to love their bodies and themselves no matter what size they are,” says Williams.

For more information, follow @simplysashafierce on Instagram

