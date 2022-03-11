Blaze Pizza shares pizza trends and wants to create a new holiday

Blaze Pizza is one of the fastest growing pizza chains in the country. Chef Brad Kent, a.k.a. “The Pizza Whisperer”, is Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer at Blaze. He’s revealing the latest pizza trends to Inside South Florida, and so much more.

“Pizza is one of America’s favorite foods and it’s my favorite food,” says Chef Brad.

Blaze Pizza would like to see Pi Day, celebrated on March 14th, turn into a national pizza holiday. To celebrate, they’re sharing how you can qualify for a $3.14 pizza.

“Yes, it is a crazy price and what you get for that price is a delicious Blaze Pizza,” according to Chef Brad.

To get your Pi Day pizza, download the Blaze Pizza app and sign up for rewards and you automatically get pushed a discount for a $3.14 pizza until 3/31/22. If you have kids, the whole family is eligible to get their $3.14 pizza.

As for the latest pizza trends, Kent says,” I'm seeing a lot of is natural toppings, no preservatives, chemical free, vegan toppings, plant-based protein toppings and cheeses.” He says, “we have a delicious plant-based chorizo. I really like it on a pepperoni pizza, and it tastes good with pineapples as well.”

For more information, go to the app store and download the Blaze Pizza app or visit BlazePizza.com