Blockchain technology creating sustainable fashion industry

Posted at 6:30 PM, May 17, 2023
The Chief Executive Officer of Security Matters, Haggai Alon, joined Inside South Florida to share how a Blockchain technology can help sustain the planet and revolutionize the fashion industry.

“Blockchain is an IT system. We have the ability to give materials memory,” says Alon. “We create a digital platform that helps companies manage the most important asset that they have, which is the materials, from raw to product to waste, and be able to use it again,”

