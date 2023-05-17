Blockchain technology creating sustainable fashion industry

The Chief Executive Officer of Security Matters, Haggai Alon, joined Inside South Florida to share how a Blockchain technology can help sustain the planet and revolutionize the fashion industry.

“Blockchain is an IT system. We have the ability to give materials memory,” says Alon. “We create a digital platform that helps companies manage the most important asset that they have, which is the materials, from raw to product to waste, and be able to use it again,”

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by The Sustainability Society.