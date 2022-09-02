Watch Now
Blue Diamond Almonds’ snacks complementing your favorite dips this fall

Posted at 11:52 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 11:52:45-04

Eating a great snack while watching your favorite television shows or movies can complement your entertainment experience. Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney, joined Inside South Florida to share new snack trends for the fall.

“A snack can help us meet our daily nutritional needs and keep our energy levels up,” says Brahney. “When I entertain, I like to think about building a balanced snack by combining two food groups like grains and dairy or veggies and protein.”

A great cracker should hold up under the weightiness of your favorite spreads.

“One snack that everyone can get behind is a dippable snack. Blue Diamond Almonds Nut-Thins Crackers really offer that hardiness that you're looking for in a dippable snack,” says Brahney. “They can be paired with nutritious dips, like guacamole, hummus and homemade Greek yogurt ranch.”

For more information, visit BlueDiamond.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Blue Diamond Almonds Nut-Thins Crackers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

