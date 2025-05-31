Bluey Fans, Rejoice: Bush’s Launches New Bluey Baked Beans for Kids and Families

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bush’s Beans. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

If your household includes young children, chances are Bluey and her little sister Bingo are already beloved members of the family. Now, the hit animated series is making its way from the screen to the kitchen table thanks to a new partnership with Bush’s Beans.

Introducing Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans

The brand recently unveiled its Bluey Baked Beans at a special launch event at CAMP in New York City, with actress, mom, and entrepreneur Ashley Tisdale helping kick off the celebration.

“We're humongous Bluey fans, and we're also huge fans of Bush’s Beans,” said Tisdale. “It was the perfect partnership.”

A Kid-Friendly, Parent-Approved Staple

The new Bluey-themed beans offer six grams of protein per serving, making them a nutritious and easy addition to family meals. “They go with everything,” Tisdale noted, adding that the product has made mealtime easier in her own home.

Designed with busy parents and picky eaters in mind, the beans are meant to be a fun, wholesome option that brings the joy of Bluey into everyday life.

Where to Find Them

Bush’s Bluey Baked Beans are now available at grocery stores nationwide. Families can also explore Bluey-inspired recipes at bushbeans.com .

So whether you’re a long-time fan of Bluey or just looking for an easy way to sneak more nutrition into your kid’s meals, this new launch is sure to be a hit.