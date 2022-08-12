“Bluey” is back for a third season bringing the love of play to kids around the world

If you have children at home, then you have heard of the hit show, “Bluey.” Widely loved by parents for its heartfelt portrayal of family life, the series follows Bluey, a 6-year-old blue heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures. Producers, Sam Moor and Daley Pearson joined Inside South Florida to talk about what's in store for the show.

“You can expect a lot more games,” says Moor. “A lot of the episodes this season were written in lockdown by Joe Brahma, Creator and Writer. There's quite a few episodes set at home.”

One episode, specifically, called “Pass the Parcel,” Moor says she thinks is going to change birthday parties forever.

“Lucky's dad is determined that they're going to play pass the parcel as he played it when he was a kid,” says Moor. “So, I think that's going to divide a few families.”

Daley shares why he thinks the show is so loved not only by kids, but it’s loved by parents all over the world.

“I think it's because it reflects life back to them,” says Daley. “I think it's a show that's about gameplay. It was always created to connect parents and kids.”

Bluey’s season three is streaming on Disney+

