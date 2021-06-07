Watch
Boating is becoming more eco-friendly thanks to this company

Posted at 1:25 PM, Jun 07, 2021
It seems like just about everyone in South Florida has spent time in a boat out on the water. This summer, one company is switching things up to reduce their carbon footprint and make boating more fun for you, and the environment.

Serenity Yachts makes solar-powered vessels. This allows you to sail without worrying about fuel, or the noisy sound of usual motors.

There are two lines of vessels decked out with the newest technology in navigation and entertainment. Guests can enjoy spacious cabins and bathrooms with luxurious open layouts.

"When we started our company the number one thing we wanted to do was build environmentally-friendly boats," says Boyd Taylor, executive director of Serenity Yachts. "What we love to do is build these boats that you can take to these incredible remote parts of the world, these beautiful islands and reefs, without breaking them down and polluting them in the process."

To book a yacht just in time for boating season, head to serenityyachts.com

