Bobi Wine’s Documentary “The People’s President,” is Fighting for Democracy

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Co-director Moses Bwayo, along with Ugandan musician turned politician, Bobi Wine, joined Inside South Florida to share their story of resilience in the fight for peace and democracy during the Ugandan presidential elections of 2021.

This gripping documentary follows Bobi Wine as he uses his music and leadership to run a 2021 presidential campaign opposite the Ugandan regime.

“I did not shift into politics, I'm still a musician. But politics is everything, and it's desperate. It was not a choice,” says Wine. “It was an obligation because the people of Uganda, especially my generation, we have 85% of our population under the age of 35. We are a young country; those young people pushed me to represent them and for me, it was the biggest and most honorable calling of my life.”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.