Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Bobi Wine’s Documentary “The People’s President,” is Fighting for Democracy

Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 18:00:05-04

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President,” Co-director Moses Bwayo, along with Ugandan musician turned politician, Bobi Wine, joined Inside South Florida to share their story of resilience in the fight for peace and democracy during the Ugandan presidential elections of 2021.

This gripping documentary follows Bobi Wine as he uses his music and leadership to run a 2021 presidential campaign opposite the Ugandan regime.

“I did not shift into politics, I'm still a musician. But politics is everything, and it's desperate. It was not a choice,” says Wine. “It was an obligation because the people of Uganda, especially my generation, we have 85% of our population under the age of 35. We are a young country; those young people pushed me to represent them and for me, it was the biggest and most honorable calling of my life.”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” is now streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com