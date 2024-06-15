Boosting Brain Health: Tips from Expert Maggie Moon

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by California Walnuts and Brainiac Foods. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

June is Brain Health Awareness Month, highlighting the importance of maintaining a healthy brain, from combating serious diseases to addressing everyday forgetfulness. To provide insights on enhancing brain health, Inside South Florida spoke with Maggie Moon, a registered dietitian, brain health expert, and best-selling author of "The Mind Diet." Here's what she had to say.

Maggie emphasized the significance of brain health, noting, "In my best-selling book, 'The Mind Diet,' I reveal the science behind nutrition for brain health in a way that's easy to understand… [to] keep your mind sharp by limiting those brain harming foods but really eating more of the right foods.”

One of the standout superfoods for brain health is walnuts. Maggie shared, "Scientific evidence suggests that walnuts, as part of a healthy diet, may help maintain and even improve cognitive health as we age…. Walnuts are the only nut that's an excellent source of Omega-3s, which research has shown is good for the heart and the brain."

She suggested easy ways to incorporate walnuts into your diet, such as adding them to snacks and smoothies. Maggie showcased her "Maca Mocha Smoothie with Walnuts" from her book, "The Mind Diet," and a fun "Blueberry and Walnut Snack Mix," which you can find recipes for on walnuts.org.

Maggie also highlighted Brainiac Foods as a great option for family brain health. "Brainiac Foods provide the brain fuel needed in foods that families already love to eat. They are packed with nutrients like… Omega-3s, choline, and lutein," she explained.

She introduced Brainiac’s popular applesauces, fruit and veggie pouches, and their new fruit snacks. "These fruit snacks were developed alongside nutritionists, neurologists, and pediatricians.” Maggie states that they are perfect for lunchboxes, offering brain health benefits, lower sugar, and natural colors and flavors from fruits and veggies.

Maintaining brain health is essential for overall well-being. By incorporating superfoods like walnuts and choosing brain-boosting options for the family, you can support cognitive health at any age. For more information on brain health tips and recipes, visit tipsontv.com.