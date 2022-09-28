Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart partners with Aflac’s Be The Match Campaign to help kids fight diseases

September is National Childhood Cancer and Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart and Aflac’s Senior Manager of Corporate Social Responsibility, Buffy Swinehart, and Sickle Cell Patient, Justice Brooks, joined Inside South Florida to share how Aflac’s partnership with the National Marrow Donor Program can make a difference.

I can't let sickle cell win because I know there's a donor match out there for me,” says Brooks. “It's important to keep a positive attitude until we find a donor match.”

The fight against cancer and sickle cell are close to Smart’s heart.

“You should definitely get swabbed, become a donor, and enter the registry,” says Smart. “I think that's big, and it's key for people to enter into the registry and hopefully find a match and have the odds go up.”

Aflac’s objective is to bring more awareness to children suffering with these diseases.

“For over 27 years, Aflac has been partnering with the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta,” says Swinehart. “Today we've given over $161 million to the cause. We're trying to bring more awareness for children battling diseases like cancer and sickle cell.”

For more information, visit BeTheMatch.org/Aflac

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Aflac.