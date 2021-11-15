Watch
Botanico Gin and Cookhouse has a drink and dinner for everyone

Posted at 11:31 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 11:31:07-05

At Botanico Gin and Cookhouse not only are they serving up cocktails but they're also offering up a delicious menu. Located in the newly redesigned Coco Walk, guests will experience a sophisticated and relaxed ambiance at one of the first gin joints in Miami.

Chef and owner, Gerardo B. De Negri, says he wanted to create a full-service restaurant with an extensive gin menu, including about 16 gin and tonics from around the world.

There are a variety of dishes as well. Chef Gery wanted to make sure there was something for everyone, no matter how large of a group you're dining with. Get your group together and look at the menu to start planning on your visit!

