Bounce yourself healthy with new trampoline exercise

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 25, 2021
We all had so much fun jumping on trampolines as kids, but now we can use them to get fit and healthy. Cellercise technology can have a great impact on your health in just 10 minutes a day.

Dave Hall, the creator of the Cellerciser, says he's been bouncing for 30 years and isn't stopping anytime soon. This technique works out every part of your body without the use of weights or extra-long workouts. It even helps with digestion by pushing on your soft organs.

Hall says that for 10 minutes a day, you can get more results than you would with other exercises. The Cellercise allows you to work out your entire body, and everything inside of it, without a jarring impact that can be damaging

