Boys and Girl Club of Miami-Dade welcomes back kids for after school programs

As students head back to school, they're also heading back to the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade. The facilities are once again opening their doors to kids from all over South Florida.

The after-school programs are in full swing, offering homework help, computer skills, art, and STEM activities. The kids also gain social skills they'll carry through life. Alex Rodriguez-Roig says the kids are so excited to be together in person again. They told him they especially missed the game room, gym, and working with all their mentors.

Safety is the club's number one priority since long before COVID. Safety precautions now include masks and hand washing stations as well, but Rodrigues-Roig says parents should always ask about a program's safety measures before enrolling their child in a program like this.

"It feels really good to have them [the kids] back, personally it feels really good to do that," he says. "You can see it in our staff because our staff is really dedicated to the kids, so when they're able to be there and help so many kids it really makes a difference....these kids will remember everything they learn here."