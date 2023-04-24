Watch Now
Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade hosts fundraiser “Claws for Kids”

Posted at 6:49 PM, Apr 24, 2023
Inside South Florida Correspondent, Miriam Tapia, sat down with Alex Rodriguez-Roig, President of the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade, to talk about their fundraising luncheon called “Claws for Kids.”

It's a really fun event because it's at Joe's Stone crabs. You can go there and have fun and raise money for a good cause,” says Rodriguez-Roig. “We're honoring Congresswoman, Frederica Wilson. She's been a supporter of the Boys and Girls Clubs secretly for many years, but in the last couple of years, she's been able to really help us out.”

For more information, visit bgcmia.org

