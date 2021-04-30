Watch
Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade kicks off Claws for Kids

Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 30, 2021
As stone crab season comes to an end, the Boys and Girls Club of Miami-Dade is giving you one last chance to get in on the action and prepare for next year.

From now until May 3 you can purchase gift cards from the iconic Joe's Stone Crab to support the club. You can choose from their special menu to enjoy in person or at home.

This is the 10th annual Claws for Kids event, and this year it's in memory of Judy Kramer, a long time board member of Boys and Girls Club, who won the Charles "Bebe" Rebozo Humanitarian Award for her commitment to the group. She passed away suddenly after years of helping to plan this event.

There's also a special photo contest that can win you an extra $200 gift card. Snap a picture of you celebrating your mom and the special moments that inspire you, then tag it on Instagram with #claws4bgcmia for your chance to win.

Gift cards range in price from $250 to $5,000, and can be purchased online.

