Boyz II Men are coming back to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Posted at 5:12 PM, Dec 17, 2021
Iconic R&B supergroup Boyz II Men is returning to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach this weekend and Miami is ready. Shawn, Wanya, and Nathan are serenading audiences with their incredible catalog of multi-platinum hits, and one of the group's legendary voices, Shawn Stockman spoke with us about being back in front of live audiences.

Shawn says Miami is one of the group's favorite places to perform, and they're all excited to be back. They love the Miami culture, and the fans always reciprocate the love.

"We never go to Miami and not have a good time," he says. "It's just synonymous with a good time."

Their last two shows were sold-out so you don't want to miss this one! Tickets are on sale now for the December 18 show!

