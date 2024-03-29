Brady Latham and Colgate-Palmolive Team Up to Spread Smiles and Oral Health Education

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Former Arkansas Razorbacks guard and NFL draft prospect Brady Latham recently joined forces with Colgate-Palmolive for a special event called Smile Fest, part of the Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures Program. This initiative aims to promote oral health education and well-being among children and their families.

Latham emphasized the importance of oral health, drawing parallels between a healthy body and a healthy mouth. "As an athlete, your body means everything. Without your body, you can't do the things you love to do," he said. "Same with kids. They love to play, they love to run around… without a healthy body, they can't do that. And that starts with your mouth."

The key message associate manager of Community Oral Health, Anaika Forbes Grant, wanted to impart to the children is encapsulated in the "magic number two" – brushing teeth twice a day for two minutes each time, using fluoride toothpaste, and visiting a dental provider twice a year. These simple habits, she explained, can set children up for a lifetime of oral health success.

The Bright Smiles Bright Futures Program, established by Colgate-Palmolive, operates globally with a focus on improving oral health education and well-being. The program utilizes a fleet of mobile dental vans based in hub cities, which travel to hundreds of communities each year to provide dental screenings and education.

During these screenings, dental professionals assess children's oral hygiene and dental health, providing them with a dental report card that outlines their needs. By starting early and instilling good oral hygiene habits, the program aims to prevent dental issues like cavities, which are the number one chronic health disease in children.

Kimberly McGee, president of NWA Chapter of The Links Inc., expressed her desire for children to feel empowered to take care of their health, emphasizing the importance of making a positive impact in communities one organization and one child at a time. She highlighted the energy and commitment of the Bright Smiles Bright Futures Program in making a difference in the state of Arkansas and beyond.

Since its inception in 1991, the Bright Smiles Bright Futures Program has reached over 1.7 billion children and families in more than 100 countries, emphasizing the importance of oral health education and promoting confidence through a healthy smile.

The Smile Fest event in Rogers, Arkansas, exemplifies the ongoing efforts to educate and empower children to prioritize their oral health and overall well-being. Through partnerships like these, Colgate-Palmolive and advocates like Brady Latham are making a tangible difference in communities worldwide.

For more information, visit ColgateBSBF.com.