Bravo’s RHOM star, Kiki Barth, spills the tea on life and career

Real Housewives of Miami’s Friend of the Show, Kiki Barth, joined Inside South Florida to share what transformed her into the woman that she is today.

“I left Haiti at 13 years old and stayed with my stepmother. At 15 years old, she kicked me out on the street,” says Barth. “It was very tough. I chose to remain stable for the sake of my mother.”

Her modeling career has shattered glass ceilings and served as an inspiration for trailblazers.

“It took a lot of strength and hard work. I went to many castings and was rejected,” says Barth. “When you're looking for something and remain positive about it, you're going to connect with the right people, and that's exactly what happened. I got signed.”

