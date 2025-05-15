Breaking Down Commercial Banking with Amerant Bank’s Juan Esterripa

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Amerant Bank. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Commercial banking plays a pivotal role in the success of businesses, especially in South Florida where entrepreneurship thrives. To better understand the current landscape, Inside South Florida sat down with Juan Esterripa, SEVP and Chief Commercial Banking Officer at Amerant Bank, to discuss financial solutions, economic challenges, and how businesses can stay resilient in today’s economy.

When asked about key offerings, Esterripa was quick to clarify: “We talk about products and services, but the number one service is relationship.” At Amerant, relationship-building is the foundation of commercial banking. The bank provides a full suite of lending solutions including credit facilities, lines of credit, real estate financing, equipment loans, and working capital support. They also specialize in commercial and industrial (C&I) lending, helping companies fund growth, acquisitions, and capital needs.

Esterripa noted that while it’s impossible to predict every shift in the economy, staying prepared is key. “Every day is a new challenge and a new opportunity,” he said. Whether it's tariffs today or changing interest rates tomorrow, Amerant advises its clients to remain focused, stay lean, and closely monitor customer relationships. “The key is to stay focused on what's at task control what you can control, and prepare for the things that are out of your control,” he added.

Cash flow is one of the most common pain points for businesses, and Amerant works hand-in-hand with clients to create smart, sustainable systems. Esterripa explained, “When we meet with clients or companies, we try to understand their needs. We look at how they convert sales into potential receivables…we advise accordingly to get the adequate financial statements and really prepare in terms of cash conversion, and be ahead of it to predict, as best as we can, their potential growth so we can be ready for them in the future.” That includes advising on financial statements, forecasting, and designing financing structures that match each client’s operations.

Amerant Bank prides itself on accessibility. “My cell phone number is on my business card,” said Esterripa. “Every client and prospect has direct access to me and my team.” For those looking to learn more, Amerant’s website offers detailed insights into products, services, and their community partnerships including sponsorships with the Florida Panthers, Miami Heat, and Tampa Bay teams.

To explore more about commercial banking solutions at Amerant, visitamerantbank.com.