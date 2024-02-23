Breaking Tax Season Stress with Lindsey Hubbard: Tips and More!

Tax season can be a stressful time for many, but reality TV star and entrepreneur Lindsey Hubbard is here to share some tips and excitement to ease the tension. Hubbard, known for her appearances on Bravo's "Summer House," joined Inside South Florida to discuss an event with Straight Talk Wireless and share insights into managing tax season woes.

Hubbard revealed that Straight Talk Wireless is hosting an event at the House of Arts in Miami, where participants can relieve their tax season frustrations by breaking phones. "A new study shows that one in five people are so frustrated with their taxes that they want to break their phones," Hubbard explained. The event offers attendees the chance to receive a new Samsung Galaxy A 14 by signing up for the Straight Talk silver unlimited plan.

To avoid tax season stress, Hubbard emphasized the importance of filing early. "Gather all of your materials. Don't wait till the last minute," she advised. "The closer you are to the deadline, the more anxiety you're gonna have."

Managing stress during tax season can be challenging, but Hubbard shared her personal approach. "I'm a fitness girl, so I tend to work out when I'm frustrated and to relieve myself of stress," she said. Additionally, spending time with friends and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Miami can help alleviate tension.

Switching gears, Hubbard teased the upcoming season of "Summer House," promising viewers an exciting and entertaining experience. "This season was a lot of fun. All the girls got along and when we all get along the energy's high," she enthused. With epic themed parties and the addition of two new cast members, Hubbard hinted at a season filled with fresh energy and memorable moments.

For those interested in learning more about the event with Straight Talk Wireless, Hubbard directed them to visit StraightTalk.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gourvitz Communication.