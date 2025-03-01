Breaking the Stigma: Eating Disorder Awareness and Treatment with Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Galen Hope. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

This week marks Eating Disorder Awareness Week, and Inside South Florida had the privilege of speaking with Dr. Wendy Oliver-Pyatt, co-founder and CEO of Galen Hope, to shed light on the complexities of eating disorders, who they affect, and the importance of early treatment.

Dr. Oliver-Pyatt emphasized that eating disorders do not have a single "look"—they impact all genders, ages, body types, and ethnicities. She dispelled the common misconception that they only affect women, highlighting that men make up 25% of all eating disorder cases and 40% of individuals with binge eating disorder. These conditions are serious mental health illnesses that affect not only a person's relationship with food but also their self-worth, body image, and overall well-being. Tragically, one person dies every 52 minutes due to the consequences of an eating disorder, making awareness and intervention crucial.

Early treatment is key to preventing long-term health complications, and Galen Hope provides a comprehensive, compassionate approach to recovery. Their multidisciplinary team includes psychiatrists, dietitians, psychotherapists, internal medicine doctors, and care partners who create a warm, welcoming environment for those seeking help. Dr. Oliver-Pyatt stressed that stigma often prevents people—especially men—from seeking treatment, but effective help is available.

Galen Hope has locations in Miami and Atlanta, offering assessments and referrals to ensure that individuals receive the appropriate level of care. Those in need of support can visitwww.galenhope.com to connect with a team member and start their journey toward a peaceful and healthy relationship with food.