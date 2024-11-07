Breakthrough Treatment for BPH: Dr. Hollowell Explains Revolutionary Water Vapor Therapy

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Boston Scientific. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Urologist Dr. Christopher Hollowell joined Inside South Florida to shed light on benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), a common condition among men over 50, and to introduce a new, minimally invasive treatment option: Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy.

BPH is the non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate, a common issue that causes the bladder to work harder to release urine, leading to increased frequency and urgency. Dr. Hollowell explained that symptoms arise as the prostate's growth constricts the urethral opening, making urination difficult and uncomfortable.

Dr. Hollowell shared insights on the Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy, a minimally invasive procedure that uses targeted water vapor to reduce prostate size. This in-office treatment takes about three to four minutes, requiring only a small scope and a water vapor injection into the prostate. Once inside, the vapor’s energy causes prostate tissue to shrink, alleviating pressure on the bladder and allowing improved urinary flow.

Rezūm Therapy is ideal for men over 50 experiencing symptoms of BPH, especially those wanting an alternative to long-term medications. With nearly five years of effective relief and low side effects, this therapy offers patients a first-line treatment that doesn’t involve the challenges of daily medications. The procedure is outpatient, meaning most patients are back to regular activities within two weeks.

For more information, visitzurology.com or minimalprostate.com.