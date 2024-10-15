Breast Cancer Survivor Krystal Zimbaldi Advocates for Early Detection Through "Talk Breastie 2 Me" Podcast

Krystal Zimbaldi, breast cancer survivor and co-host of the podcast Talk Breastie 2 Me, recently shared her journey and insights on Inside South Florida. Diagnosed at just 33 with no family history of cancer, Krystal's story began with a small lump that was initially dismissed as dense breast tissue. However, a second checkup months later revealed breast cancer, sparking her advocacy for self-checks and early detection.

The Talk Breastie 2 Me podcast, co-hosted with her friend Stephanie Masterson—who is living with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer—provides a platform for diverse voices in the cancer community. Together, they interview patients, doctors, and other health professionals, sharing stories and resources to support others facing cancer.

Krystal's message is one of resilience and living fully. She encourages viewers not only to stay vigilant with their health but also to embrace life with a “YOLO” mindset, appreciating every day. For more on Krystal’s story, and to follow her journey, find her on Instagram and TikTok at @talkbreastie2me and @krystalzimbaldi.