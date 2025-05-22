Breathe Better, Live Better: How Breathwork is Transforming Mental Health in South Florida

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and what better way to prioritize your wellness than through something we all do: breathe. While we often take it for granted, breathwork can be one of the most powerful tools to reduce stress, calm the nervous system, and reconnect with ourselves. Inside South Florida sat down with Michelle Miltenberger from The Space Fort Lauderdale to explore how intentional breathing is helping people reset and recharge mentally, physically, and emotionally.

“We’re breathing all day, every day. We have to, we don’t have a choice. So we’re already doing it. It’s just a matter of being intentional with our breath,” Michelle shared. “Essentially, breathwork is about using your breath in different cadences and rhythms to trigger that nervous system relaxation response.”

Michelle’s passion for breathwork isn’t just professional—it’s personal. She discovered the practice during one of the lowest moments of her life. That first breathwork session gave her clarity and healing she hadn’t experienced before, eventually leading her to open The Space, a wellness center that has since built a thriving community centered on healing and connection.

“It’s like meditation on steroids,” she explained. “For those of us who can’t sit still or turn our brains off, breathwork helps. You’re using your breath, you’re consciously thinking, you’re being intentional. And that focus quiets the mind. It brings you into your body. And that’s when the magic happens.”

Whether you have 30 seconds or 30 minutes, breathwork can fit into your daily routine.

“I’m a completely different person and that’s just from one breath,” Michelle said. “It could be one breath, or it could be 60 minutes, even two hours. It can be anything. It’s incredible.”

And if you're in South Florida, you can experience it for free. Every Thursday at The Space Fort Lauderdale (and their Delray location), the team offers three free breathwork sessions at 7:15 AM, 12:15 PM, and 5:45 PM.

“We have people who’ve been showing up every single week since the very first class. It costs nothing—just show up,” Michelle said. “The most beautiful part is that not only do you get the chance to heal and experience breathwork to work through whatever you're going through, but you also meet amazing people. So many friendships and partnerships have formed just from having that community to return to every week.”

Ready to explore breathwork and connect with a supportive, mindful community? Visit thespaceftl.com or follow @thespace.ftl on Instagram.