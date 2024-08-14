Breathe In, Stress Out: Explore the Mental Benefits of Fitness at The Space Fort Lauderdale

While many of us are familiar with the physical side of fitness—working out, staying active, and maintaining a healthy diet—there’s another crucial aspect that often goes overlooked: the mental side. A key element of mental fitness is breath work, a powerful tool that can significantly enhance your overall well-being. And now, you can experience the transformative benefits of breath work for free every Thursday in Fort Lauderdale.

Located in the heart of Fort Lauderdale, The Space is a premier wellness center dedicated to helping individuals achieve better mental and physical health. Offering a wide range of services, including guided breath work, cold plunges, saunas, red light therapy, sound baths, and yoga, The Space is more than just a wellness center—it’s a community.

“We have the best community in South Florida,” says Michelle Miltenberger, a breath work guide at The Space. Michelle, who holds a master's in mental health counseling, has extensively studied the benefits of breath work and is passionate about sharing this life-changing practice with others.

Understanding the profound impact breath work can have on mental and physical health, The Space offers free breath work classes every Thursday. These classes, which take place at 7:15 AM, 12:15 PM, and 5:45 PM, are open to everyone, providing an opportunity to explore the benefits of breath work without any financial commitment.

“Breath work changed my life,” shares Michelle. “It helped me through some of the hardest, most challenging times… We decided to make our Thursday classes free because it’s such a powerful tool, and we want anyone in the community to experience it.”

Breath work is an active form of meditation that guides participants through rhythmic breathing patterns. This practice can reduce anxiety, increase focus, enhance overall wellness, and promote healing. The immediate effects are often visible, with participants leaving the class feeling rejuvenated and energized.

“I’ve seen people walk in not having a good day and walk out looking like completely different people—laughing, bouncing, and just having an amazing time,” says Michelle. “It really is something special.”

The success of The Space Fort Lauderdale has led to exciting expansion plans. A second location is set to open in Delray in September, with future sites planned for Pembroke Pines, Aventura, Coconut Grove, and beyond. The best is yet to come for this growing wellness community.

To learn more about free breath work classes and other wellness offerings at The Space, visit thespaceftl.com or follow @thespaceftl on social media. Whether you’re new to breath work or a seasoned practitioner, The Space offers a welcoming environment where you can explore the mental side of fitness and enhance your overall well-being.