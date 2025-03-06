Brewing Tradition: Vicky Bakery and the Art of Cafecito

It’s stronger than your average cup of coffee, it’s hot, and in Miami, it’s a way of life. We’re talking about cafecito, the rocket fuel that fuels South Florida. And when it comes to serving this steamy, sweet, Cuban tradition, no one does it quite like Vicky Bakery, a Miami staple since 1972.

With over 20 locations across South Florida, Vicky Bakery is known for its pastelitos, empanadas, croquetas, Cuban bread, custom cakes, and, of course, cafecito. What started as a leap of faith by a Cuban couple fleeing the Castro regime has turned into a beloved institution, keeping Cuban culture alive—one cup at a time.

In Miami, cafecito time is officially at 3:05 PM, a nod to the 305 area code, where locals gather to share this bold and sugary espresso shot. While many households brew their own using a cafetera, tradition reigns supreme at Vicky Bakery, where the process is an art form.

Brewing the Perfect Colada at Vicky Bakery:



Start with fresh coffee grounds—always brewed to perfection.

Add sugar—a crucial step that happens before the coffee is fully brewed.

Whisk the first few drops of espresso into the sugar, creating the legendary espumita (the thick, caramel-colored foam on top).

Pour and serve—each colada comes in a tiny four-ounce cup, meant to be shared among friends, family, or co-workers.

At Vicky Bakery, cafecito is more than just caffeine—it’s a daily ritual. Whether you're kicking off the workday, catching up with friends, or just in need of an afternoon pick-me-up, this small but mighty drink brings people together.

And on March 5th—better known as 305 Day—there’s no better way to celebrate Miami’s culture than with a colada from Vicky Bakery.

So, if you find yourself in Miami, grab a tiny cup, pour a little rocket fuel, and toast to the city that never sleeps—because we’re all running on cafecito.