Brian Kelly Explores the Wonders of Puerto Rico

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Discover Puerto Rico. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Travel expert Brian Kelly, better known as The Points Guy, is soaking up the sun in beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico—a destination he describes as an idyllic blend of history, culture, adventure, and relaxation.

What sets Puerto Rico apart from other Caribbean destinations? According to Kelly, the island offers far more than pristine beaches:



Historical Charm : With Old San Juan's 500-year-old streets and landmarks, visitors are transported back in time.

: With Old San Juan's 500-year-old streets and landmarks, visitors are transported back in time. Ease of Travel : No passport or international roaming is required for U.S. citizens, making it an ultra-convenient getaway.

: No passport or international roaming is required for U.S. citizens, making it an ultra-convenient getaway. Natural Wonders: From hiking in El Yunque National Rainforest to swimming in glowing bioluminescent bays, Puerto Rico is an adventurer’s paradise.

“There are only five bioluminescent bays in the world, and three of them are here in Puerto Rico,” Kelly highlighted, underscoring the island’s unique ecological treasures.

Whether zip-lining through lush forests or relaxing at the Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Dorado (home to the Caribbean’s top-rated spa), Puerto Rico offers something for every traveler. Kelly emphasizes that the island encourages exploration beyond the resort, with treasures like the surfing haven of Rincón and the wild horses of Vieques and Culebra.

“It’s not the type of place where you stay at your hotel,” Kelly explained. “Every time I come here, I leave with a piece of Puerto Rico inside me.”

Food lovers will find Puerto Rico irresistible, with its mix of Afro-Caribbean, French, and American influences. Kelly raved about dining at 1919, a restaurant in the luxurious Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, and encouraged visitors to seek out the island’s growing farm-to-table movement and its abundance of Mom-and-Pop eateries.

“Puerto Rico is the food capital of the Caribbean,” he said, citing a burgeoning scene led by James Beard award-winning chefs.

Inspired to explore Puerto Rico’s magic? Kelly suggests starting at DiscoverPuertoRico.com for destination insights or heading to ThePointsGuy.com for unbeatable travel deals.

Whether you're chasing adventure, relaxation, or a culinary journey, Puerto Rico promises a vibrant and unforgettable experience.