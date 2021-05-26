Watch
Brickell Motors celebrates its 20th anniversary with special deals for buyers

Posted at 12:16 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 12:16:01-04

For 20 years Brickell Motors has been helping South Floridians find the car of their dreams, and that's something to celebrate. For its 20th anniversary, the dealership is having some amazing deals that will give shoppers something to celebrate as well.

General manager, Richard Bustillo, says regardless of what car you're looking to buy there are thousands of dollars in savings to be found. The dealership is even offering payments of only $20 a month for the first 90 days.

All consumers are promised the best price, or $500. They also offer two years of complimentary maintenance, including pickup and delivery.

"We're going to give you luxury service at an important price," says Bustillo.

Whether you're looking for sedans, SUV's, trucks, or luxury vehicles, Brickell Motor will have something for you. If you want to take a look at the options, click here.

