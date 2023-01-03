BrightDrop aims to reduce carbon emissions of delivery vehicles

Holiday shopping for many in the 21st century means going online and having your gifts delivered. All those delivery trucks on the road can have a real impact on the environment. BrightDrop’s Chief Vehicle Engineer, Kathy Gillespie, joined Inside South Florida with new ways to reduce the carbon footprint of delivery vehicles.

“We’re very excited to be announcing the launch of our all new manufacturing plant in Canada where we’re building our all new electric delivery,” says Gillespie. “It’s going to allow us to build more and more vehicles so we can build them in the thousands to meet the growing demand from our customers for all-electric delivery vans.”

With this new manufacturing plant, BrightDrop looks towards a cleaner and brighter future with their environmentally-friendly delivery vehicle option.

“Delivery vans that you typically see on the road today run on diesel or gasoline and those create pollution in our neighborhoods and in our communities,” says Gillespie. “Our all-electric delivery van has zero tailpipe emissions, and therefore it has no pollution in those communities and in our cities.”

BrightDrop can make online shopping feel environmentally guilt-free.

“We can continue that online shopping and know that our partners at the major delivery companies that are purchasing our new electric delivery vans are going to have those in your neighborhood so that you can feel confident that you’re not creating additional pollution with the delivery of those packages to your doorstep,” says Gillespie.

For more information, visit GoBrightDrop.com

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by General Motors.