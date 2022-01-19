Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

BrightStar Credit Union has great benefits for business owners

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 14:14:56-05

Having good credit could make or break your financial goals - especially if you own a business. That’s where BrightStar Credit Union comes in. Ifrain Tapanes, commercial portfolio sales and service specialist, told us about the great opportunities for business owners.

BrightStar is one of the largest credit unions in South Florida with 7 branches, and an eighth opening. It's also a not-for-profit which allows members to get more perks like lower rates on loans and no-fee services.

Business owners can open accounts, lines of credit that come with great rates and perks, and commercial mortgages. BrightStar can also help them save money on merchant services, payroll services, and more.

For more information, head to BSCU.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors