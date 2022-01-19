BrightStar Credit Union has great benefits for business owners

Having good credit could make or break your financial goals - especially if you own a business. That’s where BrightStar Credit Union comes in. Ifrain Tapanes, commercial portfolio sales and service specialist, told us about the great opportunities for business owners.

BrightStar is one of the largest credit unions in South Florida with 7 branches, and an eighth opening. It's also a not-for-profit which allows members to get more perks like lower rates on loans and no-fee services.

Business owners can open accounts, lines of credit that come with great rates and perks, and commercial mortgages. BrightStar can also help them save money on merchant services, payroll services, and more.

For more information, head to BSCU.org

