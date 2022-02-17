BrightStar Credit Union has great perks for members

Watch
Using a credit union rather than a bank can come with several benefits. BrightStar Credit Union offers gets services to its members, and digital marketing specialist Spencer Hall explained some of them.

Since BSCU is a not-for-profit, they can reinvest back into membership with things like lower interest rates on credit cards and loans. A special perk is the Skip a Pay option on auto loans. As long as members have made six consecutive payments, they can skip two payments throughout the year.

For more about BSCU, you can visit one of their many locations or head to BSCU.com

