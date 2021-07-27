Brightstar Credit Union is helping kids learn about finances

If your child diligently adds to their piggy bank, they might enjoy getting to learn more about how to manage their money. BrightStar Credit Union's C-U-At-School youth financial literacy program features school credit union branches, money 101 presentations and so much more to teach young ones the importance of being financially responsible.

BrightStar was founded by educators and giving back to school systems has always been a big part of their mission. Erika Virgo, BrightStar's communications marketing specialist, explains kids can open youth checking and savings accounts, which feature no minimum balance and no monthly fees. Children as young as 5-years-old can open savings accounts, and the minimum age for a checking account is now 10.

Branches give out stamps and stickers for youngsters for making progress with their accounts, and once they have enough they can even pick out prizes from a special toy box. You can read more about the program and apply here.