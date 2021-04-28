Watch
BrightStar Credit Union provides more than just banking

Posted at 3:26 PM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 15:26:42-04

BrightStar Credit Union is a one-stop shop for all your financial needs. With over 60,000 satisfied members, they're here to meet all your banking needs.

Joyce Gaines, membership outreach specialist, says the staff is what really makes the difference. BrightStar has passionate employees who strive to make sure every customer interaction is a pleasant one.

Founded in 1946 by Broward county school teachers, the company has always focused on giving back to the community. They support Broward and Palm Beach County schools, and also hold events that benefit the communities.

You can also brush up on your financial literacy at free seminars and in high schools. The meetings cover topics like improving your credit and how to get a loan for a home.

There are seven BrightStar locations in South Florida, but you can also accomplish all your banking needs online or over the phone.

