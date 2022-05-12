Brightstar Credit Union’s new program lets students make some quick and easy money

Brightstar Credit Union is providing a new service for students called the five for $25 program. Outreach Engagement Specialist for Brightstar, Saffron Rivett, joined us to tell us more.

“It is a Brightstar Credit Union initiative that we're offering to elementary, middle, and high school students to earn $25 for watching five educational finance videos,” says Rivett. “We really think that learning finance at a young age is an important part of growing up so that you can handle finance as an adult.

Rivett emphasized how the program can help students in the future.

“The best benefit here is going to teach our students the value of savings and provide a basic introduction to the banking industry,” says Rivett. “It will help them build that self-reliance that they'll need later in life that hopefully, their parents are already starting them on.”

For more information and to register, visit bscu.org/5for25/

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Brightstar Credit Union