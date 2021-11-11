Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Bring some new meals to Thanksgiving dinner this year

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:41 PM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:41:44-05

There are plenty of traditional foods we eat around the holidays – but modern menus must have something for everyone. A new survey from Whole Foods Market found that over half of Americans say offering vegan options at holiday gatherings is important. Chloe Coscarelli, the first vegan chef to win Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, has teamed up with Whole Foods to offer a delicious vegan meal for two for the holidays

Chloe loves to create unique and delicious recipes with vegan ingredients you can find at Whole Foods. She teamed up with the grocery store to create a Vegan Meal for Two, which you can order ahead of time for your vegan guests. It comes with a pumpkin curry soup that's loaded with flavor.

The main course is a cremini mushroom roast that has all the yummy flavors of Fall and has a savory gravy on top. Your guests won't miss out on sides either with the miso creamed greens, and a sweet potato casserole. You can head to www.wholefoodsmarket.com for tips, recipes, and to order your dinner!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors