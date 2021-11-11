Bring some new meals to Thanksgiving dinner this year

There are plenty of traditional foods we eat around the holidays – but modern menus must have something for everyone. A new survey from Whole Foods Market found that over half of Americans say offering vegan options at holiday gatherings is important. Chloe Coscarelli, the first vegan chef to win Food Network’s Cupcake Wars, has teamed up with Whole Foods to offer a delicious vegan meal for two for the holidays

Chloe loves to create unique and delicious recipes with vegan ingredients you can find at Whole Foods. She teamed up with the grocery store to create a Vegan Meal for Two, which you can order ahead of time for your vegan guests. It comes with a pumpkin curry soup that's loaded with flavor.

The main course is a cremini mushroom roast that has all the yummy flavors of Fall and has a savory gravy on top. Your guests won't miss out on sides either with the miso creamed greens, and a sweet potato casserole. You can head to www.wholefoodsmarket.com for tips, recipes, and to order your dinner!