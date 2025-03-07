Bringing Books Back: A Special Reading Celebration for Students at Robert Russa Moton Elementary

The excitement was palpable as students at Robert Russa Moton Elementary received the gift of free books at a special book fair, marking the long-awaited reopening of their Media Center after being closed for five years. The event, hosted by WSFL39, was part of the Scripps Howard Fund’s “If You Give a Child a Book…” campaign, which aims to provide children with access to books and encourage a lifelong love of reading.

For educators, fostering a love for reading at an early age is essential. Principal Sarah R. Fair emphasized that reading lays the foundation for all subjects—from mathematics to science and beyond. "If you can't read, you can't do mathematics, science, or any of the other content areas. So reading sets the foundation," she shared. Providing students with access to books allows them to develop critical thinking skills, expand their imagination, and build confidence in their literacy abilities.

For many students, the chance to pick out their own books was a dream come true. One young reader proudly mentioned the bookshelf at home, stocked with books they enjoy daily. Another student, clutching a Lilo & Stitch book, expressed joy in picking their favorite stories, even grabbing a couple of books to share with a sibling. These moments highlight the simple yet profound impact that access to books can have on a child’s life.

After years of being closed, the Media Center’s reopening was a milestone for the school. The book fair, made possible through generous donations from the Scripps Howard Fund, ensured that students—many of whom do not have books at home—could start building their own personal libraries. Principal Fair reflected on the significance of the event, calling it a "blessing" and expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity to provide students with books they could cherish. "For them to receive books to take home and cultivate that love for reading, it warms my heart. My heart is full," she said.

As the event came to a close, faculty, staff, and students shared their appreciation for WSFL39 and the Scripps Howard Fund for bringing this initiative to their school. "From the bottom of my heart, on behalf of my faculty, staff, students, and parents—thank you for choosing us," one educator expressed. Students excitedly wondered if they would see themselves on TV, adding another layer of excitement to an already unforgettable day.

For these young learners, this event was more than just about books—it was about opportunity, inspiration, and a newfound love for reading that will stay with them for years to come.

For more information or to be able to help this worthy cause, visit WSFLTV.com/GiveABook.