Broadway in Miami: The 2025-2026 Season Lineup Revealed!

If you love big musical numbers, dazzling performances, and the magic of live theater, you’re in for a treat! The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts has officially unveiled its 2025-2026 Broadway in Miami season, bringing beloved classics, thrilling mysteries, and show-stopping new hits to South Florida.

Inside South Florida’s entertainment insider, Ariel Cipolla, shared an exclusive look at the upcoming season, which promises something for every theater fan—from longtime Broadway lovers to newcomers looking for their first show.

The 2025-2026 Broadway in Miami Lineup

October 7-12, 2025 – The Wiz

Kickstarting the season is the high-energy revival of this Tony Award-winning musical. Audiences will ease down the road with this fresh take on a Broadway classic.

December 2-7, 2025 – Clue

The ultimate whodunit mystery makes its Miami premiere! Based on the iconic board game and film, this hilarious murder mystery will keep you guessing until the final curtain.

December 30, 2025 - January 4, 2026 – & Juliet

What if Juliet didn’t die at the end of Romeo & Juliet? This bold, pop-fueled musical flips Shakespeare’s greatest love story on its head, featuring songs by Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and more.

March 17-22, 2026 – Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Step into the glamorous, bohemian world of the Moulin Rouge as this Tony Award-winning adaptation of the hit film comes to Miami. Expect stunning visuals, romance, and a soundtrack full of iconic hits.

May 17-22, 2026 – The Notebook

The tearjerker romance comes to life on stage in this highly anticipated adaptation of Nicholas Sparks' novel. Featuring original songs, The Notebook is set to tug at the heartstrings of theatergoers.

June 9-14, 2026 – The Book of Mormon

Closing out the season is one of the funniest musicals of all time. The Book of Mormon returns to Miami, promising non-stop laughs and Broadway brilliance.

Which Show Should You See?

For Broadway first-timers, Cipolla suggests Moulin Rouge! or & Juliet, both packed with familiar pop hits that will have audiences singing and dancing in their seats. For mystery lovers, Clue is a must-see with its comedic twists and suspenseful storyline.

Tickets for the 2025-2026 season will be available atarshtcenter.org.

And if you can’t wait for next season, don’t miss the current Broadway in Miami lineup, featuring Beetlejuice, Hadestown, and Mamma Mia!—the latter of which had Inside South Florida’s team dancing and smiling through the entire show.

So get ready, Miami because Broadway is bringing the magic!