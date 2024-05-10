Broadway's Magical Return: Peter Pan Soars to the Adrienne Arsht Center

Excitement is in the air as Broadway makes a triumphant return to Miami with the beloved classic, Peter Pan, enchanting audiences at the Adrienne Arsht Center. In a special interview on Inside South Florida, two of the show's stars, Cody Garcia and Kurt Perry, who play Captain Hook and Smee respectively, shared insights into their roles and the thrill of bringing this timeless tale to life.

Cody Garcia embodies the iconic role of Captain Hook with a fresh twist, promising audiences a captivating performance. Meanwhile, Kurt Perry infuses humor and charm into the character of Smee, drawing inspiration from unexpected sources like Anne Hathaway.

Both actors express immense pride in their performances and the collaborative effort behind creating a dynamic duo on stage. Cody reflects on the journey of embracing pride in his work, while Kurt emphasizes the joy and privilege of bringing their characters to life for audiences.

As anticipation builds for the magical production of Peter Pan, Kurt and Cody extend a warm invitation to Inside South Florida viewers to join them at the Adrienne Arsht Center. Tickets can be purchased on the center's website, arshtcenter.org, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience for audiences of all ages.

With Cody Garcia as Captain Hook and Kurt Perry as Smee, Peter Pan promises to captivate audiences with its timeless charm and enchanting performances. Don't miss the opportunity to journey to Neverland and experience the magic of Broadway at the Adrienne Arsht Center.