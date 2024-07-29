Brooke Bennett Shares Summer Games Watch Party Tips on Inside South Florida

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Cricut. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Brooke Bennett, one of the world's greatest distance swimmers and a three-time gold medalist, joined Inside South Florida to share some exciting tips for planning the perfect watch party for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris. Reflecting on her Olympic journey, Bennett expressed how the games, even after 24 years since her last competition, still feel like yesterday.

Bennett loves gathering friends and family to watch the Olympics, especially sharing the experience with her two boys. She has stepped up her watch party game using the Cricut Joy Extra, a budget-friendly DIY tool priced at less than $200. "It takes your DIY experience and creativity up a notch," Bennett explained. Whether you are a seasoned DIYer or a beginner, Cricut provides extensive educational resources and a free design space app, offering over 50 materials to create customized decorations, shirts, and more for your watch party. "Just a whole lot of red, white, and blue and Go Team USA," Bennett added.

Beyond decorations, Bennett emphasized the importance of supporting the athletes. "Let's get behind these athletes," she urged. She highlighted the human aspect of Olympians, acknowledging their hard work and dedication. Bennett encouraged fans to practice kindness, especially on social media, where negative comments can be hurtful. "My message is Team USA all the way," Bennett said, stressing the importance of rooting for and supporting athletes, regardless of the outcome.

Since her last Olympic appearance over 20 years ago, Bennett has transitioned into various roles. She continues to stay connected to swimming by teaching water safety to children and coaching at a local master's program. Additionally, she competes in open water marathon swims. Bennett also works full-time for a youth nonprofit foundation in Clearwater, Florida, supporting youth athletics, education, and water safety, impacting over 15,000 children annually.

For those looking to enhance their Olympic watch parties with the Cricut Joy Extra, Bennett recommended visiting cricut.com. "You can have the best Red, White, and Blue Team USA watch party," she said, encouraging everyone to show their support for Team USA in the Paris 2024 Olympics.