Brooke Burke Joins Inside South Florida to Reveal the Magic of ‘Penn and Teller: Fool Us’

Host of 'Penn and Teller: Fool Us,' Brooke Burke, joined Inside South Florida to give us a glimpse behind the magic of season 10, working with the legendary duo Penn and Teller, and what tricks await viewers at home.

“I have to say the show is so honest, like not trick camera work, like not redos. This was legit magic,” says Burke. “I was this close to them and many of the magicians because I was invited to participate when they needed to helper. So, I wasn't like the girl getting sawed half, but I was able to sit at a table, pull cards myself, write my name on them, and watch them appear and disappear, and see live magic, meeting live animals, elemental magic, sleight of hand, big magic, like it was so crazy and so fascinating.”

‘Penn and Teller: Fool Us’ premieres Friday, October 27 at 8pm on The CW.