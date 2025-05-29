Broward Artist Channels Haitian Roots Through Abstract Expressionism

As Haitian Heritage Month continues, one Broward County artist is celebrating her culture in a vivid and expressive way: through abstract art deeply rooted in her personal journey and heritage.

Dominik Ambroise, known for her bold use of black and white alongside bursts of tropical colors, says her work is a reflection of both her upbringing in Haiti and a life-altering experience that shaped her creative path.

“My work is inspired by my cultural heritage,” she shared. “I grew up in Haiti, so it’s kind of normal that my life in Haiti has an impact on me. It’s a reflection of my life in my painting.”

Ambroise recalls a car accident at age 20 that became a turning point. In her recovery, she discovered painting as a healing outlet, and it’s now become her full-time passion.

Her style, rooted in abstract expressionism, often starts without a detailed plan. Instead, she lets her emotions guide her brush.

“I just start to paint. I might say, “Today I’m doing a black and white painting,” and that’s it. Or I might have my palette with all my colors and then it just comes out like, wow,” she explained. “There are a few things I always like to include in my work. If they’re not there yet, I feel like something’s missing; something that, when I look at it, makes me say, “Oh, I love it.” If I don’t see that, it means it isn’t ready.”

She’s especially drawn to texture, a choice that stems from personal experience. After her accident left a visible scar, Ambroise began incorporating layers and depth in her work, transforming what once felt like an imperfection into a point of connection.

“On top of that, with the scar I had at one point, I thought it was ugly because of the texture. That’s why I add a lot of texture in my work. It’s like I want to share that part of myself with people.”

Her use of color also serves as a tribute to Haiti, invoking the vibrancy of the island: the reds, blues, and yellows of the landscapes, the skies, the beaches, and the sun.

And for others pursuing their own creative expression, she offers this advice: “Be free. Listen to yourself. Identify what’s blocking you and work through it. Don’t overthink. Don’t procrastinate. Just do. The more you work, the better you become.”