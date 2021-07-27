Broward Assitant State Attorney is helping parents talk to their kids about assault

Stacey Honowitz is a 30-year veteran of the Florida State Attorney's office and supervisor of the Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit. She has dedicated her life to protecting children in many different ways, including educating parents and kids alike on abuse, bullying, and how to talk about these subjects.

The Broward Assistant State Attorney says during her time prosecuting offenders, parents would often approach her and ask how they can talk with their kids about assault. She decided to do something to be able to provide parents with tools to start these important conversations.

"The books described, for little kids, what to do, if God forbid, they had ever found themselves in that situation," says Honowitz. "It makes it very easy for the parents because there's a book involved, it's in limerick form...because this subject is kind of difficult and taboo I thought the books would be a way to introduce kids to get this knowledge."

Two of the books are My Privates are Private, and The Bully at School is Really Uncool. Honowitz found bullying was a common occurrence during abuse situations. Giving kids this knowledge allows them to recognize these situations, while also learning to avoid these actions.

"I'm hoping that with these small books, they're little books with big messages, that parents read to them, read these books, the kids have these books, and they know there's a resource for them to go to if they're ever feeling that way," she says.

Although these can be tough topics, they're a part of everyday life, she says. Having a 10-minute conversation here and there about these topics that may be uncomfortable, can save parents from an even worse feeling if their child ends up becoming a victim or a perpetrator of these crimes.

"Get with the program," she says. "I see a lot of parents that don't do it, and then they end up in our office."

You can buy these books on Amazon and read summaries on http://www.staceyhonowitz.com/author.html

"My message to everyone is these things really do go on, it's not stuff you see in the movies or on TV, it really could happen close to home, don't be scared, pick up a book, have a conversation."